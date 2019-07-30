Eaton inches up after affirming guidance

Net earnings per share were $1.53 in Q2, an increase of 10% over the same period a year ago, excluding charges of $0.03 per share for acquisition and divestiture transaction costs.

Revenue by segment: Electrical Products +2%; Electrical Systems and Services +5%; Hydraulics -3%; Aerospace +12%; Vehicle -11%; eMobility +1%.

"For full year 2019, we are maintaining our prior guidance at the midpoint," said CEO Craig Arnold. "We are, however, narrowing our guidance range by $0.05 at the top and the bottom of the range. As a result, we now expect 2019 adjusted earnings per share to be between $5.77 and $5.97, representing at the midpoint a 9 percent increase over 2018, excluding the 2018 arbitration decision."

ETN +0.3% premarket

Q2 results