More on Four Seasons Education Q1 results

Four Seasons Education FEDU reports Q1 revenue decrease of 0.8% Y/Y to RMB85.6M.

Total student enrollment reached 69,100, increase of 53.2% Y/Y & number of learning centers reached 52 (+36.8% Y/Y).

Gross margin declined 976 bps to 46%.

Adj. operating income was RMB7.8M, compared with adj. operating income of RMB21.1M Y/Y.

Adj. net income was RMB11.2M, compared with adj. net income of RMB18.4M Y/Y.

The Company had cash and equivalents of RMB515.3M.

Q2 2020 Outlook: The Company expects to generate revenue of RMB121.4-126.1M (+30%-35% Y/Y).

"We experienced a growing trend in our enrollment and increased deferred revenue which give us a positive indication of our topline performance for the quarters ahead.” said Ms. Yi Zuo, Director and CFO of Four Seasons Education.

