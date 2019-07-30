U.S. Silica surges past earnings estimates as volumes rise

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) +3.8% pre-market after easily beating Q2 earnings expectations, as overall volumes sold rose 9% Y/Y and 2% Q/Q to 4.9M tons.

SLCA says it Industrial and Specialty Products business delivered a 21% Y/Y improvement in contribution margin dollars to a record $50.1M, or $51.61/ton, even as total tons sold fell 5%, which the company says shows the effectiveness of its strategy of increasing focus on higher margin products.

In the Oil and Gas segment, SLCA sold a record 3.9M tons as west Texas capacity continued to ramp up, and the segment's contribution margin of $71.5M was better than expected, despite some pricing pressure in west Texas, partly due to a strong performance from SandBox, which posted another record load count as loads increased 14% Q/Q, and June exit load volumes hit an all-time high.

SLCA says it will focus on reducing the level of its outstanding indebtedness, and anticipates that some of its free cash flow after capital expenditures and the regular payment of dividends will be used to strengthen its balance sheet.