Corning -1.8% after in-line earnings

Corning (NYSE:GLW) -1.8% reports Q2 EPS in-line with estimates and beats on revenue.

Q2 revenue breakdown: Display Tech, $848M (+9% Y/Y); Optical Communications, $1.09B (+7%); Specialty Materials, $369M (+8%); Environmental Tech, $366M (+15%).

FY outlook: Corning says all segments are on track for sales growth in FY19. Environmental Technologies is expected to surpass its previous FY growth expectations, and the Display Tech pricing environment is expected to improve to a low- to mid-single digit percentage.

