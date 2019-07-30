Eli Lilly up 1% premarket on Q2 beat

Eli Lilly (LLY) Q2 results: Revenues: $5,636.7M (+0.9%).

Key product sales: Trulicity: $1,028.5M (+32%); Humalog: $677.6M (-12%); Alimta: $577.8M (+4%); Forteo: $360.8M (-17%); Humulin: $322.6M (-7%); Taltz: $353.8M (+61%); Basaglar: $290.7M (+44%); Cialis: $200.2M (-63%); Cyramza: $241.8M (+11%); Jardiance: $231.9M (+58%).

Net Income: $1,327.2M; EPS: $1.44; Non-GAAP Net Income: $1,388M (-3.0%); Non-GAAP EPS: $1.50 (+1.4%).

2019 Guidance: Total Revenues: $22.0B - 22.5B (unch); EPS from continued operations: $4.65 - 4.75 from $4.64 - 4.74; Non-GAAP EPS: $5.67 - 5.77 from $5.60 - 5.70.

Shares are up 1% premarket.

Previously: Eli Lilly EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (July 30)