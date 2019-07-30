Brexit woes for Penske Automotive

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) reports comparable retail units fell 4.4% during the quarter. New vehicle comparable retail units were down 9.0% and used vehicle comparable retail units were off 0.5%.

Gross profit per new vehicle was $3,170 vs. $3,109 a year ago. Gross profit per used vehicle was $1,410 vs $1,538 a year ago.

The company's gross margin rate was 15.1% of sales vs. 15.0% a year ago.

CEO update: "Our U.S. retail automotive, North American commercial truck dealership business, and investment in Penske Truck Leasing each performed very well during the second quarter. However, weak market conditions in the U.K. from BREXIT and the timing of customer deliveries in Australia impacted second quarter results."

