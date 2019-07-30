D.R. Horton fiscal Q3 beats, announces $1B stock buyback

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) fiscal Q3 net income of $478M, or $1.26 per share, rises from $453.8M, or $1.18 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Beats the average analyst estimate of $1.05.

Announces new share buyback authorization of $1.0B.

Consolidated revenue of $4.91B for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 beats the consensus estimate of $4.52B and increased from $4.44B in the year-ago quarter.

Homes closed increased 13% to 15,971 homes and 11% in value to $4.7B.

Q3 net sales orders increased 6% to 15,588 homes and 8% in value to $4.7B.

Cancellation rate for the quarter was 20% vs. 21% a year ago.

DHI had 29,200 homes in inventory at June 30, 2019 and its homebuilding land and lot portofolio totaled 303,000 lots.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

Previously: D. R. Horton EPS beats by $0.21, beats on revenue (July 30)