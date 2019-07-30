Cummins -5% seeing flat revenue for 2019

Net income of $675M, or $4.27 per diluted share vs. $545M, or $3.32 per diluted share in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue by segment: Engine flat; Distribution +2%; Components -2%; Power Systems -3%.

The company now expects 2019 revenue to be flat, which places the forecast at the low end of its previous guidance range of flat to 4%. The outlook is driven by reduced truck demand in international markets, moderating parts demand in North America, and the impact of a stronger U.S. dollar.

CMI -5.1% premarket

Q2 results