Two shops soften view on Pfizer in premarket analyst action

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) initiated with Buy rating and $6 (180% upside) price target at Brookline Capital. Shares up 8% premarket.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) initiated with Buy rating and $8 (999% upside) price target at Brookline Capital.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) initiated with Buy rating and $10 (90% upside) price target at Brookline Capital.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) upgraded to Equal Weight with a $72 (1% downside risk) price target at Barclays. Downgraded to Hold with a $72 price target at Canaccord Genuity.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) upgraded to Equal Weight with a $140 (4% upside) price target at Barclays.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) downgraded to Hold with a $300 (1% downside risk) price target at Canaccord. Shares down 1% premarket.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) downgraded to Neutral with a $41 (1% downside risk) price target at BofA Merrill Lynch. Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) downgraded to Neutral with a $5 (6% downside risk) price target at Baird. Shares down 4% premarket.

UniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) downgraded to Neutral at Guggenheim.