Centrica slammed as profit plunges, dividend slashed, CEO to leave

Centrica (OTCPK:CPYYF) shares plunge 15% to 21-year lows in London trade after reporting a nearly 50% drop in operating profit, slashing its dividend and announcing plans to leave the oil and gas business.

CEO Iain Conn says he plans to step down next year following an "exceptionally challenging" period.

The announcement was made alongside financial results which showed Centrica had swung to a £446M loss in H1 compared with profits of £704M in the year-ago period, hit by the U.K.'s cap on energy prices, warmer than normal weather and weak U.K. natural gas prices.