Dorman Products missed estimates in Q2; Lowered FY2019 guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) reports acquisition contributed ~2% to sales in Q2.

Adjusted gross margin rate expanded 500 bps to 34.3%.

Adjusted SG&A expense rate increased 300 bps to 23.2%.

Operating margin rate declined 730 bps to 10.7%.

The company repurchased 171.6K shares of its common stock for $14.4M at an average share price of $83.9 during the quarter.

FY2019 Guidance: Net sales: +7% to +9%; Diluted EPS: $3.06 to $3.30; Adjusted EPS: $3.26 to $3.46.

