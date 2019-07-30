Futures slip further after Trump tweets on China trade

Jul. 30, 2019 8:02 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Stock index futures sink further after President Trump says there's no sign of China buying the agricultural products they said they would.
  • Nasdaq futures decline 0.7%, S&P futures fall 0.5%, and the Dow futures off 0.4%.
  • "My team is negotiating with them now, but they always change the deal in the end to their benefit," Trump writes via Twitter.
  • He also suggests that China should wait until after the U.S. presidential election to see if the Democrats win the White House, implying they would get a better deal with a Democratic administration.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.