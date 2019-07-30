Futures slip further after Trump tweets on China trade
Jul. 30, 2019 8:02 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Stock index futures sink further after President Trump says there's no sign of China buying the agricultural products they said they would.
- Nasdaq futures decline 0.7%, S&P futures fall 0.5%, and the Dow futures off 0.4%.
- "My team is negotiating with them now, but they always change the deal in the end to their benefit," Trump writes via Twitter.
- He also suggests that China should wait until after the U.S. presidential election to see if the Democrats win the White House, implying they would get a better deal with a Democratic administration.