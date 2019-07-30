Celgene Q2 top line up 15%; earnings up 50%

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) Q2 results ($M): Revenue: 4,400 (+15.4%).

Key product sales: Revlimid: 2,732 (+11.4%); Pomalyst/Imnovid: 619 (+22.1%); Otezla: 493 (+31.5%); Abraxane: 316 (+30.0%).

Net income: 1,571 (+50.3%); non-GAAP net income: 2,079(+31.2%); EPS: 2.16 (+51.0%); non-GAAP EPS: 2.86 (+32.4%)

2019 guidance: Revenue: $17.2B - 17.4B from $17.0B - 17.2B; Revlimid: ~$10.8B (unch); Pomalyst/Imnovid: ~$2.5B from ~$2.4B; Otezla: ~1.9B (unch); Abraxane: ~$1.2B from ~$1.1B; EPS: $8.71 - 9.44 from $8.90 - 9.63; non-GAAP EPS: $10.65 - 10.85 from $10.60 - 10.80.

Shares up 1% premarket on light volume.

