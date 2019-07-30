AGCO edges higher on EPS beat, consistent industry demand

Jul. 30, 2019
  • Adjusted net earnings of $1.82 per share vs. $1.14 in the same quarter a year ago.
  • Sales by region: North America +3.1%; South America -15.4%; EME -5.7%; APA -6.7%.
  • Global industry demand in 2019 is expected to be consistent with 2018 levels, reflecting positive pricing, higher sales volumes offset by unfavorable foreign currency translation impacts.
  • Outlook for 2019: Earnings per share of $5.10 on an adjusted basis, with net sales projected to be flat compared to 2018 at approximately $9.4B.
  • AGCO +0.4% premarket
  • Q2 results
