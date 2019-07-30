Mastercard Q2 GDV increases 13% on local currency basis

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.89 exceeds the average analyst estimate of $1.83 and rose from $1.66 in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 net revenue of $4.11B beats the consensus estimate of $4.08B and increased 12% from $3.67B in the year-ago quarter.

Mastercard rises 0.2% in premarket trading.

Q2 adjusted operating margin of 58.3% slips from 59.0% in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 gross dollar volume rose 13% on a local currency basis to $1.6T.

Revenue increases were partly offset by an increase in rebates and incentives, primarily due to new and renewed agreements and increased volumes.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

