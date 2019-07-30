More on Heidrick & Struggles International Q2 results

Heidrick & Struggles International HSII reports Q2 revenue decrease of 5.1% Y/Y to $178.2M.

Executive Search net revenue declined 4.8% Y/Y to $158.5M, with all three regions contributing to the decrease with Americas $100.5M (-2.1%), Europe $34.9M(-6.5%) and Asia Pacific $23.2M (-12.7%).

Heidrick Consulting net revenue decreased 12% Y/Y to $14.6M.

Operating margin increased 50 bps to 10.6% and adj. EBITDA margin increased 100 bps to 13.9%.

Cash and marketable securities at June 30, 2019 were $144M, where cash position builds throughout the year as bonuses are accrued, mostly to be paid out in Q1.

Also, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15/share payable on August 23, 2019.

Q3 2019 Guidance: Revenue of $175-185M.

