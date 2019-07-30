IPG -3.9% on EPS miss, downside guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) -3.9% reports mixed Q2 results that beat on revenue but missed on EPS. Downside Q3 guidance has revenue of $325-355M (consensus: $359.34M) and EPS of $1.05-1.35 (consensus: $1.51).

Q2 gross margin was 49.5% compared to the 49.9% consensus.

Key management quote on guidance: Escalation of the US-China trade conflict and further macro softness have reversed the market recovery that we had expected to strengthen in the second half of 2019. Our largest machine tool OEM customers have not provided us with expectations beyond the next few months given the weaker macroeconomic and geopolitical climate. As a result, we do not have the necessary conviction to provide an outlook beyond the current quarter."

Earnings call starts at 10 AM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.