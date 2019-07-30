ConocoPhillips misses Q2 estimates amid lower crude prices

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) -1.9% pre-market after Q2 earnings came in slightly short of Wall Street expectations and revenues fell 9% Y/Y to $8.4B, hurt by lower crude oil prices in the quarter.

COP says Q2 earnings were lower compared with the year-ago quarter primarily due to lower realized prices and a lower unrealized gain on its Cenovus Energy equity, partially offset by higher volumes.

COP realized $50.50 for each barrel sold in Q2 compared with $54.32/bbl in the year-earlier quarter, as U.S. light crude prices averaged $59.91/bbl in Q2, down 11.8% from the prior-year quarter, while Brent crude averaged $68.47/bbl, down 8.7% from a year ago.

Q2 production excluding Libya totaled 1.29M boe/day, rising ~6% Y/Y and exceeding the high end of company guidance; COP expects Q3 production of 1,29M-1.33M boe/day for Q3 and BOED and full-year output of 1.31M-1.34M boe/day excluding Libya.

Excluding working capital, Q2 cash from operations of $3.4B exceeded capital expenditures and investments, generating $1.7B of free cash flow.

COP says it expects operating plan capital of $6.3B vs. prior guidance of $6.1B, attributable to additional exploration and appraisal drilling in Alaska and the addition of a drilling rig in the Eagle Ford field at mid-year.