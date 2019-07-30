Beyond Meat hints at big partnership potential

Analysts are largely unfazed by Beyond Meat's (NASDAQ:BYND) earnings report, calling the growth and margin numbers solid.

Of course, investors got way out in front of Wall Street in bidding up BYND. Bernstein lifted its price target to $172 today on a positive assessment of the company's growth track, a mark that stands below the current trading price but way above the consensus sell-side price target of $126.83.

During the earnings call (transcript), Beyond Meat management didn't address the secondary offering, but did highlight that a gross margin rate in the mid 30s is still a reasonable target for the company. There also seemed to be some indication that large global chains are interested in partnering with Beyond Meat, but are still trying to figure out how to integrate meatless products into their menus and operations.

Shares of Beyond Meat are down 13.00% premarket to $193.10. Beyond Meat began trading on May 2 at $25 per share.

