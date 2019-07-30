Berry Plastics (NYSE:BERY) reports organic sales decline in Q3, due to a 3% base volume decline and decreased selling price of $94M due to the pass through of lower resin costs.
Consumer Packaging net sales fell 1% to $652M whereas volume improved 3%.
Health, Hygiene, & Specialties net sales dropped 11% to $646M.
Engineered Materials net sales down 7% to $639M.
Gross margin rate up 120 bps to 19.6%.
SG&A expense rate grew 80 bps to 6.5%.
Adjusted operating margin rate flat at 11.8%.
Operating EBITDA slipped 7% to $348M.
FY2019 Guidance: Cash flow from operation: $1.04B; Adjusted free cash flow: $670M; Capex: $350M.
FY2020 Guidance: Cash flow from operation: $1.14B; Adjusted free cash flow: $800M; Capex: $600M.
BERY -0.62% premarket.
Previously: Berry Plastics EPS misses by $0.11, misses on revenue (July 30)
Now read: Booz Allen up 6% on earnings beat »