Berry Plastics (NYSE:BERY) reports organic sales decline in Q3, due to a 3% base volume decline and decreased selling price of $94M due to the pass through of lower resin costs.

Consumer Packaging net sales fell 1% to $652M whereas volume improved 3%.

Health, Hygiene, & Specialties net sales dropped 11% to $646M.

Engineered Materials net sales down 7% to $639M.

Gross margin rate up 120 bps to 19.6%.

SG&A expense rate grew 80 bps to 6.5%.

Adjusted operating margin rate flat at 11.8%.

Operating EBITDA slipped 7% to $348M.

FY2019 Guidance: Cash flow from operation: $1.04B; Adjusted free cash flow: $670M; Capex: $350M.

FY2020 Guidance: Cash flow from operation: $1.14B; Adjusted free cash flow: $800M; Capex: $600M.

BERY -0.62% premarket.

