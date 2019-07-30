Oxford Square Q2 NII rises, NAV slips

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) rises 0.8% in premarket trading after Q2 net investment income of $12.8M, or 27 cents per share, beats the average analyst estimate of 18 cents.

Increased from $8.4M, or 18 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Net asset value per share of $6.31 at June 30, 2019 falls from $6.67 at Q1-end.

In total, Oxford Square had a net decrease in net assets resulting from operations of approximately $7.5M, or 16 cents per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared with a net increase in net assets resulting from operations of $12.7M, or 27 cents per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Q2 total investment income of $20.9M increased from $12.5M in Q2 2018.

During quarter, OXSQ made investments of ~$20.6M in senior secured loans and ~$25.8M in CLO equity investments.

During Q2, the company received, or was entitled to receive, proceeds of ~$2.5M from the sales of senior secured loans, in addition to $4.9M from sales of CLO equity investments, and $23.5M from repayments and amortization payments on its debt investments.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

Previously: Oxford Square Capital NII beats by $0.09, beats on total investment income (July 30)