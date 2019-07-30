Newtek Business Services boosts '19 cash dividend forecast

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) boosts its 2019 annual cash dividend forecast by a nickel to $1.95 per share, up 8.3% over the company's 2018 annual dividend payment of $1.80 per share.
"All material metrics from our underlying businesses have been and are anticipated to be in line with higher than expected earnings for the company and, as a result, we are comfortable with increasing our 2019 annual dividend forecast," said Chairman, President, and CEO Barry Sloane.
Newtek announces Q2 financial results on Aug. 6, 2019.
