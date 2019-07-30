Valeritas up 12% premarket on potential CBD application for skin patch

Nano cap Valeritas Holdings (NASDAQ:VLRX) is up 12% premarket on robust volume in response to positive results from a preclinical study assessing the pharmacokinetics of subcutaneously infused cannabidiol (CBD) administered via the company's h-Patch wearable drug delivery device, a first according to the company.

The pharmacokinetics of wo doses (40 mg/24h and 76 mg/24h) were evaluated over a single 24-hour period at time points out to 48 hours from the start of infusion. Both showed rapid absorption and distribution in the blood within an hour followed by prolonged elimination (CBD still detectable 24 hours after infusion was completed).

The data will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

Management will host a conference call today at 11:00 am ET to discuss the results.