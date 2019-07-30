Chegg +5.8% pre-market on strong Q2 margins & FY outlook

Chegg CHGG reports Q2 total revenue increase of 26.5% Y/Y to $93.9M & services revenues grew 30% Y/Y to $80.3M.

Chegg Services subscribers increased 30% Y/Y to 2.2M.

Total Chegg Study content views increased 25% Y/Y to 198M.

Q2 overall margins: Gross increased 474 bps to 78.1%; EBITDA increased 1,290 bps to 20.5% and adj. EBITDA margin increased 1,180 bps to 31.1%.

The quarter ended with cash and investments of $1.1B, which includes the $100M over allotment option the banks exercised in the convertible debt offering.

Q3 Outlook: Total Net Revenues of $88-90M; Services Revenues of $68-69M; Gross margin between 74%-75% & Adj. EBITDA of $19-20M.

2019 Outlook: Total Net Revenues of $398-402M; Services Revenues of $330-332M; Gross margin between 76%-77%; Adj. EBITDA of $121-124M & Capex of $40-50M.

Previously: Chegg EPS beats by $0.12, beats on revenue (Jul. 29 2019)