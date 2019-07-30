Ralph Lauren +4% after margins improve

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) trades higher after FQ1 EPS tops even the highest estimate turned in by analysts.

The company reports comparable sales rose 2% during the quarter, led by a 4% increase in Europe and 4.5% gain in Asia.

Gross margin came in at 64.4% of sales vs. 64.6% consensus. Gross margin benefited from favorable product, geographic, and channel mix, partly offset by increased promotional activity to keep inventories current and healthy. Operating margin was 12.2% of sales vs. 11.4% consensus and 11.1% a year ago.

Looking ahead, Ralph Lauren sees FY20 revenue growth of 2% to 3% and operating margin expansion of 40 bps to 60 bps.

Ralph Lauren is up 4.30% premarket to $116.06 on volume of over 30K shares.

