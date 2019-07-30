Franklin Resources fiscal Q3 operating revenue rises 3% Q/Q

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of 65 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 62 cents.

Compares with 72 cents in fiscal Q2 and 75 cents in Q3 2018.

Operating revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 of $1.48B rose 3% Q/Q and fell 5% Y/Y.

With a tax charge of $86.4M, or 17 cents per share, due to a revision to its estimated tax expense upon issuance of final regulations related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, Q3 2019 net income came to $245.9M, or 48 cents per share.

Q3 operating margin of 25.4% fell from 26.5% in Q2 and 32.3% in the year-ago quarter.

Assets under management at June 30, 2019 of $715.2B increased from $712.3B at March 31, 2019 as $8.3M of net market change, distributions and other were partly offset by $5.4B of net outflows.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

