Waste Connections beats Q2 revenue estimates

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) reported Q2 revenue growth of 10.5% Y/Y to $1.37B; and Solid waste pricing growth of 6%, along with a sequential 200 bps increase in solid waste volumes.

Revenue breakdown: Solid Waste Collection $955.39M (+12.1% Y/Y); Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer $303.39M (+12.8% Y/Y); Solid Waste Recycling $16.33M (-25.8% Y/Y); E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal $64.02M (+6.3% Y/Y) and Intermodal and Other $30.5M (-16.4% Y/Y).

Q2 Operating margin expanded by 77 bps to 17%.

Adj. EBITDA was $395.51M (-7% Y/Y); and margin improved by 85 bps to 31.9%.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $357.68M, compared to $389.28M a year ago.

Q2 Adjusted free cash flow was $252.55M or 20.4% of revenues.

FY19 Outlook, updated: Revenue ~$5.375B (prior ~$5.31B); Net income ~$573M; Adj. EBITDA ~$1.675B or about 31.2% of revenue (prior ~$1.705B, or ~32.1% of revenue); Capex ~$600M; Net cash provided by operating activities ~$1.51B (prior ~$1.525B); and Adj. free cash flow of ~$915M (prior ~$950M).

Previously: Waste Connections EPS in-line, beats on revenue (July 29)