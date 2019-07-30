Overstock.com +7% after declaring digital dividend

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) declares a dividend payable in shares of the company's "Digital Voting Series A-1 Preferred Stock."

The digital dividend will be payable at a ratio of one to ten, meaning that one share of Series A-1 will be issued for every ten shares of common stock currently held.

The existing Series A-1 shares currently can be traded on the PRO Securities alternative trading system. The platform is powered by technology owned and licensed to it by Overstock’s majority owned subsidiary tZERO Group.

OSTK +6.95% premarket to $23.60 after popping 10.13% yesterday.

