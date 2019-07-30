Leviathan partners may build FLNG facility offshore Israel

The partners in the Leviathan field offshore Israel, including Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) and Delek Drilling (OTC:DKDRF), say they are considering building a floating liquefied natural gas facility to enable LNG exports.

The partners say they signed agreements with Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) and Exmar (OTC:EXMRF) to receive plans for a FLNG facility which would allow liquefaction of natural gas at a capacity of 2.4M-2.5M mt/per year.

"Liquefying the natural gas from Leviathan will enable us to transport it worldwide, thus reaching new export markets, mainly in Europe and in Asia," Delek Drilling CEO Yossi Abu says.