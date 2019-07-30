Foamix up 11% premarket on $64M capital raise

Thinly traded micro cap Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) is up 11% premarket on modest volume in reaction to its announcement that it has secured up to $64M in new capital.

$50M will be available via term loans with Perceptive Advisors and OrbiMed, $15M at closing, $20M contingent on the achievement of certain regulatory milestones and $15M contingent on the achievement of certain revenue milestones.

Perceptive will also invest $14M in the company through the direct purchase of ordinary shares (price undisclosed).

Net proceeds will fund the NDA filing for FMX103 for papulopustular rosacea and the commercial launch of FMX101 for acne, if approved. The FDA's action date for the latter is October 20.