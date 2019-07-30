Google data center switching to AMD?

Lynx Equity Research analysts are hearing "rumblings" that Google (GOOG,GOOGL) is dissatisfied with Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) server platform.

The firm's field research into the hardware supply chain suggested Google-specific server boards are being made with AMD's (NASDAQ:AMD) Epyc CPU, which would mark a huge gain for AMD and loss for Intel.

The Google news comes in a note discussing AMD's competitive advantage with the firm seeing management focusing on multi-year market share gains. Lynx notes that TSMC's recent 7nm capex increase is positive for AMD with Intel's 10nm server CPU at least a year from its production ramp.

Lynx: "We see AMD headed up for the $40 level by year end and INTC headed down for the $45 level."

AMD reports earnings after the bell today with consensus estimates expecting $1.52B in revenue and $0.08 EPS.