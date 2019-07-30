Oppenheimer positive on Restaurant Brands International

Oppenheimer says it sees further upside on Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) based on the company's strong free cash flow and the conservative forecasts on comparables sales growth for the Burger King and Tim Hortons chains.

Growth is also still on the menu at Restaurant Brands. "QSR's 5-6% unit growth is already above peers, but is armed with incrementality as Popeyes becomes unlocked internationally," notes the Oppenheimer analyst team.

Oppenheimer lifts its price target on QSR to $83 vs. the sell-side average PT of $74.69 and reiterates an Outperform rating.