GRUB -6.6% after EPS, daily grubs misses

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) slides 6.6% after mixed Q2 results that beat on revenue, missed on EPS, narrowed the FY EBITDA outlook, and came short of the daily active grubs consensus.

The Q3 guidance has in-line revenue of $320-340M (consensus: $331M) and adjusted EBITDA of $53-60M (consensus: $61.7M).

FY outlook narrows the adjusted EBITDA range from $235-265M to $235-250M (consensus: $250.7M) and expects revenue of $1.34-1.39B (consensus: $1.36B).

Q2 active diners totaled 20.3M (+30% Y/Y) compared to the 19.7M estimate. Daily average grubs were up 16% to 488,900, below the 494,800 consensus.

Gross food sales were up 20% Y/Y to $1.46B versus the $1.45B estimate.

Adjusted EBITDA was $54.7M, down 19% Y/Y.

Earnings call starts at 10 AM with a webcast here.

Press release.