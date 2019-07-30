Trex +10% post Q2 revenue beat

Trex Company (TREX +10.1% ) reported Q2 net sales slight decrease of 0.1% Y/Y to $206.45M, with Trex Residential Products net sales of $193M (+2% Y/Y) and Trex Commercial Products contributing $13M.

Q2 Gross margin declined by 366 bps to 40.4%, reflecting new product start-up and added material cost impacts.

Gross margin for Trex Residential was 41.7% down by 420 bps ; and Trex Commercial was 21.4% down by 320 bps .

SG&A expenses were $35.71M (+6.5% Y/Y); and as percentage of sales 17.3% up by 108 bps.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD $43.06M, compared to cash used $1.67M a year ago.

Company repurchased ~125k shares under the stock repurchase program for a total of $8.5M.

Company says considering 1H, start-up costs, and higher material costs, FY19 consolidated gross margin is expected to be below that of 2018, with second half 2019 consolidated incremental gross margin of ~45%.

3Q19 Guidance: Sales ~$205 to $210M vs $208.05M consensus; representing 25% Y/Y growth.

