SFIX -2.6% as Amazon launches Personal Shopper

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Fashion's stylist team will do the shopping for Prime members based on input from a survey.

Personal Shopper by Prime Wardrobe will include personal recommendations across thousands of brands, including Calvin Klein and Levi's.

Prime members get to preview the picks and select up to eight items to receive and try on at home for free.

The service will be available through the Amazon App and will soft launch with women's clothing before expanding into menswear.