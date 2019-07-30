Lower production, higher costs sink Fresnillo's H1 profit

Fresnillo (OTCPK:FNLPF) falls 18% in London trade after reporting H1 profit plunged by more than two-thirds amid lower production and higher costs, and the Mexico-based miner says it cut its capital spending budget for the year.

Profit for the six months ended June 30 totaled $70.9M vs. $229.3M in the year-earlier period, while H1 core earnings of $307.9M missed consensus estimates by 6%; H1 silver production tumbled 10.4% to 27.6M oz., while gold production fell 7.1%.

"Continued challenges at our Fresnillo, Saucito and Herradura mines, combined with higher costs, have impacted profitability for the period," the company says.

Fresnillo, which says it will implement a cost control program in H2, says it now expects $655M in capex for the full year, down from its previous plan of $710M.