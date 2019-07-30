Capital One slumps 5.5% after data breach

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) falls 5.5% after disclosing after Monday's close a data breach perpetrated by a former employee of Amazon Web Services, where the bank had stored its customer data.

Capital One estimates the incident will cost $100M-$150M this year and says it carries insurance to cover certain costs associated with a cyber risk event.

Insurance is subject to a $10M deductible; carries total coverage limit of $400M.

COF affirms its existing efficiency guidance, which in all cases is net of adjustments.

The alleged perpetrator, Paige Thompson, was arrested in Seattle yesterday.

COF says it's unlikely the data accessed was used for fraud or disseminated by the individual.

Although Thompson had worked for Amazon, she exploited a "configuration vulnerability" at Capital One to access the information; the bank said it "immediately fixed" the vulnerability once it was discovered.

