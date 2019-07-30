Analysts remain bullish after SS&C earnings

Jul. 30, 2019 9:46 AM ETSS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)SSNCBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
  • Needham maintains a Strong Buy rating on SS&C (SSNC -20%) but lowers the target from $77 to $65 after yesterday's downside revenue outlook and FY guidance cuts.
  • The firm says that while the near-term outlook was disappointing, the company is still "well-positioned to average solid low double-digit EPS growth over the LT through a combination M&A and organic growth."
  • RBC maintains an Outperform rating and lowers SSNC's target by $3 to $67. The firm expects growth to reaccelerate after the delay.
  • SSNC has a Buy average Sell Side rating.
