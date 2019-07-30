BTIG turns bull on OnDeck after post-earnings slump

OnDeck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) surges 9.7% after BTIG analyst Giuliano Bologna upgrades the stock to buy from neutral, on the basis that the stock's post-earning decline was "overly punitive."

"The company should begin to see margin and earnings improvement over the next few quarters, in our view," Bologna writes.

Price target of $4.25 based on 1.0x BTIG's FY20 TBV estimate of $4.22.

Quant rating Bearish; before this action, Sell-Side average rating was Hold (3 Buy, 7 Hold, 1 Sell).

Previously: OnDeck sinks 22% after JPMorgan ends small business loan partnership (July 29)