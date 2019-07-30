Stocks open lower as Trump lashes out at China

Stocks slip at the open, partly due to negative trade rhetoric from Pres. Trump that has dimmed hopes the U.S. and China would reach a trade deal; Dow and S&P both -0.4% , Nasdaq -0.5% .

Trump tweeted that China is not keeping its promise of buying more U.S. agricultural products, adding "That is the problem with China, they just don't come through."

Dow components Procter & Gamble ( +3.4% ) and Merck ( +2.8% ) are providing some support for the market after both beat top- and bottom-line estimates.

European bourses trade sharply lower, with Germany's DAX -2.2% , France's CAC -1.6% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.3% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei and China's Shanghai Composite both closed +0.4% .

In the U.S., the consumer discretionary ( -0.7% ), health care ( -0.7% ) and industrials ( -0.7% ) sectors lead the market lower, while utilities ( +0.1% ), consumer staples ( +0.2% ) and real estate ( +0.6% ) are the lone groups trading higher.

U.S. Treasury prices are little changed, with the two-year yield up a basis point to 1.85% and the 10-year yield down a basis point to 2.05%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 98.11.

The British pound continues to slide, -0.4% vs. both the dollar and the euro, after having declined by more than 1% yesterday to its lowest close since March 2017.

U.S. WTI crude oil +0.5% to $57.14/bbl.

Still ahead: pending home sales