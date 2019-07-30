More on Northern Star Resources Q4 results
Jul. 30, 2019 9:52 AM ETNorthern Star Resources Limited (NESRF)NESRFBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Northern Star (OTCPK:NESRF) says that Pogo gold mine has buoyed its Q4 production to record level to 226,028 ounces of gold, with Kalgoorlie operations producing 95,787 ounces, Jundee operation 84,647 ounces and Pogo mine 45,594 ounces.
- At Pogo, ounces mined increased 27% Q/Q to 50,566 ounces and gold sold increased 33% to 48,009 ounces; all-in sustaining cost was 18% to $1,207/oz from $1,468/oz in the March quarter.
- The company also said that Pogo was delivering outstanding exploration results as well, which will be reflected in the upcoming reserve and resource update.
- The company ended the quarter with cash and equivalents of A$361M; underlying free cash-flow reached A$104M
