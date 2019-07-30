First Quantum Minerals reports lower Q2 sales and profitability

Jul. 30, 2019 10:10 AM ETFQVLFBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
  • First Quantum Minerals  (OTCPK:FQVLF -1.5%) reported Q2 sales of $939M, down 11% Y/Y on lower sales volumes, realized copper price.
  • Copper sales volume declined 2% to 149,333 tons, while copper production increased by 12% Y/Y to 168,399 tons.
  • Realized price was down 5.1% to $2.80/lb
  • Net earnings reduced to $78M from $135M last year; comparative EBITDA was lower from $466M  to $376M.
  • Cost of production was reported at $1.77/lb of all-in sustaining costs, $1.32/lb cash costs and $2.17/lb total costs.
  • Generated $179M of cash flows from operating activities.
  • The company says that accelerated ramp-up, combined with other higher costs associated with construction and commissioning, has increased the Cobre Panama’s expected capital estimate by 6% to $6.7B; in precommercial stage Cobre Panama had copper output of 10,550 tonnes and gold production of 59,647 ounces, for 2019 the mine is forecast to produce 140,000 tons - 175 000 tons.
  • Previously: First Quantum Minerals EPS beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (July 29)
