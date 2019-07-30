First Quantum Minerals reports lower Q2 sales and profitability
Jul. 30, 2019
- First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF -1.5%) reported Q2 sales of $939M, down 11% Y/Y on lower sales volumes, realized copper price.
- Copper sales volume declined 2% to 149,333 tons, while copper production increased by 12% Y/Y to 168,399 tons.
- Realized price was down 5.1% to $2.80/lb
- Net earnings reduced to $78M from $135M last year; comparative EBITDA was lower from $466M to $376M.
- Cost of production was reported at $1.77/lb of all-in sustaining costs, $1.32/lb cash costs and $2.17/lb total costs.
- Generated $179M of cash flows from operating activities.
- The company says that accelerated ramp-up, combined with other higher costs associated with construction and commissioning, has increased the Cobre Panama’s expected capital estimate by 6% to $6.7B; in precommercial stage Cobre Panama had copper output of 10,550 tonnes and gold production of 59,647 ounces, for 2019 the mine is forecast to produce 140,000 tons - 175 000 tons.
