AerCap +4% after earnings topper

Jul. 30, 2019 10:14 AM ETAerCap Holdings N.V. (AER)AERBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • AerCap (AER +4.1%) gains after the company blasts past Q2 estimates on 7.3% revenue growth.
  • The company says its order book is approximately 90% placed through 2021 and it has over $40B of contracted future lease revenue on order.
  • CEO update: "Our focus on acquiring only the most in-demand, new technology aircraft types rather than end-of-the-line current technology aircraft and on selling large numbers of older aircraft at a considerable premium has produced an excellent portfolio and enabled us to repurchase over 40% of the outstanding shares at a discount to book value, while reducing our leverage and maintaining the highest liquidity levels in our industry."
  • Previously: AerCap EPS beats by $0.76, beats on revenue (July 30)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.