AerCap +4% after earnings topper
Jul. 30, 2019 10:14 AM ETAerCap Holdings N.V. (AER)AERBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- AerCap (AER +4.1%) gains after the company blasts past Q2 estimates on 7.3% revenue growth.
- The company says its order book is approximately 90% placed through 2021 and it has over $40B of contracted future lease revenue on order.
- CEO update: "Our focus on acquiring only the most in-demand, new technology aircraft types rather than end-of-the-line current technology aircraft and on selling large numbers of older aircraft at a considerable premium has produced an excellent portfolio and enabled us to repurchase over 40% of the outstanding shares at a discount to book value, while reducing our leverage and maintaining the highest liquidity levels in our industry."
- Previously: AerCap EPS beats by $0.76, beats on revenue (July 30)