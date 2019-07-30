EnPro Industries +4% on Q2 earnings beat and strong margins; appoints Marvin A. Riley as CEO

EnPro Industries (NPO +4.6% ) reported Q2 net sales decrease of 1.7% Y/Y to $387M, and segment profit growth of 55.4% Y/Y.

Sealing Products sales decreased by 6.4% Y/Y; segment profit increased by 52.3% Y/Y and on adjusted basis +37.7% Y/Y.

Engineered Products sales decreased by 7.5% Y/Y; and segment profit decreased by 16.5% Y/Y, and on adjusted basis -9% Y/Y.

Power Systems sales increased by 30% Y/Y; and adjusted segment profit increased by 150.7% Y/Y.

Q2 Gross margin improved by 290 bps to 32.3%; operating margin improved by 480 bps to 10.4%; and Segment margin improved by 460 bps to 12.5%.

Q2 Adj. EBITDA was $61M (+29.2% Y/Y); and margin expanded by 380 bps to 15.8%.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $78M, compared t o $109.6 a year ago.

Effective 29 July, 2019, Company’s CEO and President Mr. Stephen E. Macadam, has retired; Marvin A. Riley will succeed Mr. Macadam. Mr. Riley was previously company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

FY19 Guidance: Adj. EBITDA $225M to $229M (prior $224M to $232M); and Adj. EPS of $4.45 to $4.59 (prior $4.25 to $4.52).

