TrueBlue slides 14.2% post Q2 results

TrueBlue (TBI -14.2% ) reports Q2 revenue decrease of 4.2% Y/Y to $588.6M.

Q2 overall margins: Gross declined 7 bps to 26.9%; operating increased 8 bps to 3.55%; EBITDA increased 11 bps to 5.22% & adj. EBIDTA increased 25 bps to 5.7%.

“I’m pleased that we were able to effectively manage costs, resulting in net income and EPS growth, while making progress on our digital growth initiatives.” said Patrick Beharelle, CEO of TrueBlue.

Q3 Outlook: Revenues of $613-638M; EBITDA of $31.1-35.6M; Adj. EBITDA of $32.4-36.9M; EPS of $0.50-0.60 & Adj. EPS of $0.61-0.71.

