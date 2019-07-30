Ecolab reports mixed results in Q2

Ecolab (ECL +2.5% ) reports sales increased 5% in Q2, on a constant currency basis.

Product and equipment sales up 1% and Service and lease sales grew 6.1%.

Segment sales: Global Industrial: $1.38B (+4%); Global Institutional: $1.31B (+1%); Global Energy: $837.3M (-1%); Other: $229.5M (+4%).

Adjusted gross margin rate down 30 bps to 41.5%.

Operating margin rate -10 bps to 13.3%.

3Q Guidance: Adjusted Gross Margin, excluding special gains and charges: 42% to 43%; SG&A rate: 25% to 26%; Other income and expense: ~$20M; Interest expense, net: ~$50M; Adjusted tax rate: 20% to 21%; Adjusted EPS, excluding special gains and charges: $1.65 to $1.75; Diluted shares: ~293M.

FY2019 Guidance: Adjusted Gross Margin, excluding special gains and charges: ~42%; SG&A rate: 26% to 27%; Other income and expense: ~$80M; Interest expense, net: ~$205M; Adjusted tax rate: 20% to 21%; Adjusted EPS, excluding special gains and charges: $5.80 to $6.00; Diluted shares: ~293M.

