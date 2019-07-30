Global Payments boosts 2019 guidance, Q2 beats

Global Payments (GPN -1% ) boosts its guidance on 2019 adjusted EPS to $6.00-$6.15 from prior range of $5.95-$6.12.

Compares with consensus estimate of $6.05.

Sees 2019 adjusted operating margin expanding by up to 90 basis points; had seen it increasing by up to 80 bps.

Still sees 2019 adjusted net revenue plus network fees of $4.44B-$4.49B; includes incremental headwind of approximately 50 basis points from foreign currency relative to its May guidance.

Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.51 beat the average analyst estimate of $1.46 and increased from $1.29 in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 adjusted net revenue plus network fees of $1.11B rose 13% Y/Y.

Q2 adjusted operating margin expanded by 100 bps to 32.4%.

