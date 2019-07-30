Medpace up 16% after Q2 beat

Thinly traded CRO Medpace Holdings (MEDP +15.7% ) is up on almost double normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 700K shares, following its Q2 results released after the close yesterday. Highlights:

Revenue was up 26% to $214.1M. Backlog was up 20% to $1.2B.

Net income was up 66% to $27.5M and EPS rose 62% to $0.73.

2019 guidance: Revenue: $840M - 860M; net income: $93.4M - 97.4M; non-GAAP net income: $105.7M - 109.7M; EPS: $2.49 - 2.60; non-GAAP EPS: $2.82 - 2.93.

