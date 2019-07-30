Sony +2.7%: Profits hit record, but forecast cut

Sony (NYSE:SNE) is up 2.7% in early U.S. trading after its Q2 profits hit another record thanks to image sensor demand, though it has trimmed a recent full-year revenue forecast as sales begin to slow.

Those image sensors are needed in plentiful multi-lens smartphone cameras, and lines are running at full capacity.

But revenues dipped year-over-year (to ¥1.93T) and the company guided lower on sales for its televisions, smartphones, and the PlayStation 4 console.

It did reiterate profit guidance at ¥810B for the coming year.

Q2 operating profit jumped 18% to ¥230.9B (about $2.1B), with the image and sensing business earning ¥49.5B to make up for a drop of ¥9.6B in gaming.

Meanwhile the image sensor results gave Sony the ammo it wanted to counter activist Dan Loeb's call to spin off the business, with the company calling it a key pillar of its future growth strategy.