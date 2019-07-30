Marsh & McLennan Q2 adjusted EPS beats estimate, shares fall

Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) slides 2.2% even after Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.18 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.13 and increased from $1.10 in Q2 2018.

This is the first quarter that MMC's results include Jardine Lloyd Thompson, which it acquired on April 1, 2019.

Q2 revenue of $4.3B rose 16% Y/Y; underlying revenue growth, calculated as if MMC and Jardine Lloyd Thompson were a combined company a year ago, was 4% Y/Y.

Q2 adjusted operating income rose 19% to $894M.

Q2 risk and insurance revenue of $2.6B rose 23%, or 3% on an underlying basis, while the division's adjusted operating income increased 21% Y/Y.

Q2 consulting revenue of $1.8B rose 9%, or 5% on an underlying basis as adjusted operating income increased 14% to $305M.

Previously: Marsh & McLennan EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (July 30)